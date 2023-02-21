Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

POR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

