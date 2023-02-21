Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

PRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $170.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.24. Primerica has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $171.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.53.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,423.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,032.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Primerica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Primerica by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

