Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 4.1 %

IPDN opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 19.15. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Professional Diversity Network stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Professional Diversity Network worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. It operates through four segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), RemoteMore, and Corporate Overhead.

