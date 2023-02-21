Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.91. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Profire Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

