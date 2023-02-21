Prom 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.32 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. Prom has a market cap of $98.13 million and $3.32 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.38 or 0.00021864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00044119 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029212 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00020568 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00214019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,593.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.53512982 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,419,647.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.