Prom Price Reaches $5.52 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.52 or 0.00022173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $100.66 million and $3.20 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00045510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028881 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00020304 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004013 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00215596 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,862.11 or 0.99949505 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.40153019 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,138,373.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.