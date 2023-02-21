Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $101.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $122.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.95.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

