PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PTXKY opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10.

Get PT XL Axiata Tbk alerts:

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.