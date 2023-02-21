PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PTXKY opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT XL Axiata Tbk (PTXKY)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Institutions Bought In Q1
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.