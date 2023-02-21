Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $61.15. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading

