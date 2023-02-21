Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Pulmatrix Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 15.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

