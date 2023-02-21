PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Shares Sold by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,685,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941,802 shares during the period. PureCycle Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.05% of PureCycle Technologies worth $70,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PCT traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. 87,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

Separately, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

