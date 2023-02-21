QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,281 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,281 shares during the period. QCR makes up about 3.8% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of QCR worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,702,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QCR by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,674,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,225,000 after buying an additional 38,963 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 706,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,129,000 after buying an additional 622,918 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QCR by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after buying an additional 30,782 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.83 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $895.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

In other QCR news, CEO John H. Anderson purchased 1,069 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.53 per share, with a total value of $52,947.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,262.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John H. Anderson purchased 1,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,947.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,262.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,810.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,477.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,417 shares of company stock worth $117,380 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

