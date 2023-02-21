Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

NYSE:PWR opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.12. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $97.00 and a 1 year high of $158.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.