Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AES Price Performance

AES Increases Dividend

AES opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. AES’s payout ratio is presently -140.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.