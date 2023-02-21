Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $301.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.14 and a 200-day moving average of $287.43. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $346.22.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

