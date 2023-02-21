Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 183.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.69.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $53.26.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

