Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 26,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,483,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,554,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,936,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,980,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,407,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $94.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

