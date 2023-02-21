Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $838,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insulet Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of PODD opened at $296.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.27. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,233.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.
About Insulet
Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.
Further Reading
