Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $838,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet Stock Down 1.0 %

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.91.

Shares of PODD opened at $296.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.27. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,233.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.