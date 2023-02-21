Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $170.49 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $234.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.55 and its 200-day moving average is $176.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Barclays raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $496,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

