Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $918,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,134 shares of company stock worth $1,321,320 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

