Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,117 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $666.75.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.1 %

GWW stock opened at $677.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $592.91 and its 200 day moving average is $570.66. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $685.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

