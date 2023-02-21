Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $768,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $48,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Raymond James cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,864. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.