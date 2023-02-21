Quantitative Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,454 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $111.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.47.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,400 shares of company stock worth $2,669,350 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.90.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

