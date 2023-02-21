Quantum Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $5,602.58 and $181,039.25 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00043904 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029199 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00020502 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00213739 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,613.65 or 1.00036634 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,026.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

