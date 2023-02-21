Quantum Price Reaches $0.0000 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5,602.57 and $181,037.33 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00043976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029128 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00019910 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00213664 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,664.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,026.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

