QUINT Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $998.41 Million (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00005013 BTC on popular exchanges. QUINT has a market cap of $998.41 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUINT has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUINT Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

