QUINT (QUINT) Price Reaches $1.25 on Exchanges

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. QUINT has a total market cap of $997.47 million and $2.36 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUINT has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One QUINT token can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00005067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.07 or 0.00419095 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.49 or 0.27761627 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars.

