Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder Acquires $52,155.00 in Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited acquired 9,500 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,743,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,021,287.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 9,250 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $48,562.50.

On Wednesday, December 28th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 9,157 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,096.06.

On Monday, December 19th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 6,900 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $51,267.00.

On Friday, December 16th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 6,400 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,664.00.

On Monday, December 12th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 12,500 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00.

On Friday, December 9th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 12,345 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $98,883.45.

On Wednesday, December 7th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 600 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,764.00.

On Monday, December 5th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 12,195 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,194.15.

On Friday, December 2nd, South Cone Investments Limited bought 9,819 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $80,123.04.

On Wednesday, November 30th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 8,000 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $63,440.00.

Shares of RANI stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 10,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $17.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 88.4% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

