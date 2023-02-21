Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.28.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%.

Insider Transactions at Rave Restaurant Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

In other news, insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $403,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.