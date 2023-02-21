RBG (LON:RBGP) Shares Up 4.1%

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 51.30 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.61). 340,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 181,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.58).

RBG Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 61.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBG

In related news, insider Nicola Foulston bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £23,450 ($28,239.40). Insiders own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

RBG Company Profile

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

