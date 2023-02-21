Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 9,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLLMF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Real Matters Stock Down 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to the mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

