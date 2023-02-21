Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Crocs (CROX)

Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/17/2023 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $133.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $165.00 to $185.00.

2/15/2023 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/30/2023 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

1/17/2023 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $110.00 to $165.00.

1/12/2023 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $107.00 to $124.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Crocs Stock Performance

Crocs stock traded down $11.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.85. 1,942,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,392. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82.

Get Crocs Inc alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Crocs

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,571 shares of company stock worth $9,354,696. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.