Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Redfin (RDFN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN):
- 2/21/2023 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $5.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2023 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $4.50 to $9.00.
- 2/17/2023 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $3.20 to $7.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2023 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2023 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $10.00.
- 2/14/2023 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $5.00 to $8.60. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2023 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $3.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Redfin Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,409. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
Insider Transactions at Redfin
In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Redfin
Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.
