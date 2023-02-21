Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Redfin (RDFN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN):

2/21/2023 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $5.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $4.50 to $9.00.

2/17/2023 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $3.20 to $7.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $10.00.

2/14/2023 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $5.00 to $8.60. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $3.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,409. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

