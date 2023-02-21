Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Acquired by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC boosted its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,075 shares during the quarter. NZS Capital LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Redfin worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Redfin by 22.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.0% during the second quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 750,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 275,506 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 318.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 177,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Compass Point lowered Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Redfin from $3.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Redfin Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 235,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,031.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $49,802.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 235,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,031.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,198. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Articles

