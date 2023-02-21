Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDFN. Wedbush lowered their target price on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Redfin to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

Redfin Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of RDFN opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.20. Redfin has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $24.41.

In other news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $49,802.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 235,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,031.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $49,802.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,910,000 after acquiring an additional 763,501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Redfin by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,987,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 217,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 1,606,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 413,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

