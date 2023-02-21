Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.65. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Featured Articles

