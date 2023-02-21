Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.65. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

About Regulus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.