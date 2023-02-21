Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %
Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.65. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
