Renaissance Group LLC Boosts Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KNSL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

KNSL opened at $334.31 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.03 and a 12 month high of $337.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.76.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

