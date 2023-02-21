Renaissance Group LLC Buys 368 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 15.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $151.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 101.92 and a beta of 0.75. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.78.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,512,465.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,101,537.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,512,465.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,101,537.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $230,718.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,723.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,823 shares of company stock valued at $12,634,752. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.17.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

