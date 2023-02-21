Renaissance Group LLC Grows Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

Omnicell Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,734.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839 over the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMCL opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $138.50.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.