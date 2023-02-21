Renaissance Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $296,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 27.1% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Generac by 22.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 10.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at $2,023,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $126.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $329.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.95.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

