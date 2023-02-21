Renaissance Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2023

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRIGet Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Everi worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $24.11.

Everi Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.