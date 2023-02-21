Renaissance Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Everi worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $24.11.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

