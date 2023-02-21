Renaissance Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 47,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EURN. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth $140,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Euronav by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EURN opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

