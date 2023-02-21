Renaissance Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,219 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 31,547 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 492.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,656,000 after purchasing an additional 116,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NTB stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.40. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $40.82.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 26.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

