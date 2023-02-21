Renaissance Group LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Alarm.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 15.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 22.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com stock opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.02. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

