Renaissance Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 92.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 51,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $2,490,601.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,643,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,133,656.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.