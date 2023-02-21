Renaissance Group LLC Purchases Shares of 92,824 Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 92,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Afya by 36.0% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Afya by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 420,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Afya by 5.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 458,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 18.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 227,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. Afya Limited has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.12 million. Afya had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Equities analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Afya from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Afya



Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

