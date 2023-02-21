Renaissance Group LLC Sells 364 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Cigna by 451.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,688 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $44,063,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 28.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,011,000 after acquiring an additional 164,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cigna by 40.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 548,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,554,000 after acquiring an additional 157,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $301.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.09 and its 200 day moving average is $305.29. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $218.52 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

