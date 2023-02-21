renBTC (RENBTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26,371.07

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. renBTC has a market cap of $93.07 million and approximately $26,371.07 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can now be bought for about $26,000.55 or 1.04275614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, renBTC has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About renBTC

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

