Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sunrun (RUN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) in the last few weeks:

2/17/2023 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

1/30/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $37.00.

1/25/2023 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

1/12/2023 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

1/10/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Sunrun Price Performance

Sunrun stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.21. 6,285,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,810,779. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.93 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $26,582.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,551.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,751 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

