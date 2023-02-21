Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 20th (ACM, ADUS, AKAM, AMG, AMWD, BIO, CNP, COWN, DAN, DVN)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, February 20th:
AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Markel (NYSE:MKL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
