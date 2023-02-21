Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 20th (ACM, ADUS, AKAM, AMG, AMWD, BIO, CNP, COWN, DAN, DVN)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, February 20th:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get AECOM alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.